Looking to buy the Nokia 6 on eBay? Stay away!

The Nokia 6 was unveiled last month by HMD Global and has been available solely in China since then. This means that even if global customers want to get their hands on the device, they can’t. Well, it seems like some retailers in India are trying to leverage the demand by importing the device and selling it on eBay India.

While it might seem like a harmless listing for most, one should be wary about the consequences of getting a smartphone from an unofficial retail channel. First and foremost, the handset has been priced upwards of Rs 32,000. This basically means that you’re spending twice as much as you would in China.

Further, the retailer mentions that the smartphone will be delivered in 25 days after placing the order online. This is yet another issue that prospective buyers will have to deal with, making this a pretty unattractive proposition overall. If you’re that eager on getting the smartphone, it’s probably better just to head over to China and get it on your own.

Naturally, there won't be any warranty for this product as you’re basically importing it from China. Also, we’re not sure if the sellers are liable for any loss during transit or theft, so it’s better to stay away from this listing.

The Nokia 6 has been immensely popular in the U.S. as it marked the rebirth of the company, albeit under a new marketing team. The handset features 4GB of RAM, a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display, the octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, a 16MP rear camera and a 3,000mAh battery with Android Nougat on board.