LinkedIn users get Hindi support - on their jobs, messages and profiles

LinkedIn has been on the move, in spite of facing some critical data theft attempts on the platform in recent times. Now, the company has advanced its aspirations by adding Hindi support to professional social network, making it the 25th language it supports globally.

The company recently unveiled a new feature that looks to help freelancers and businesses find each other easier as remote working grows more popular. Called the Service Marketplace, it will let people advertise themselves for short gigs instead of long-term, full-time engagements. By doing so, LinkedIn is directly going against the best freelance websites, such as Upwork and Fiverr.

Starting today, LinkedIn members will start seeing Hindi on their feed, profiles, jobs and messaging on the desktop version as well as on the Android and iOS devices. It would also be available to users signing up now. With this addition, LinkedIn would now aim to reach 600 million Hindi speakers in India.

The company also has plans to expand its new offering by bringing a range of job opportunities available for Hindi professionals on its platform. The company, in a statement, said this was the Phase 1 of its Hindi rollout while announcing that it has plans to work on widening the job opportunities for Hindi speaking professionals in industry, banks and government jobs.

The platform would also add Hindi publishers and creators to boost engagement and conversations among members speaking Hindi. “With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

How to use LinkedIn Hindi?

Users can start getting Hindi on their Android and iOS device, users would have to select Hindi as their preferred device language under the phone settings.

The experience would shift to Hindi once the language is chosen. On the desktop, users would require to select Hindi by clicking on the Me icon on the top-right side of the LinkedIn homepage.

This would lead the user to Settings & Privacy > Account Preferences > Site Preferences > Language.

Users also have the option of adding Hindi as their second language on the desktop. To do so, the user requires to click on the Me icon > Viewer Profile > Add Profile in another language.

