LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K monitors launched in India

LG has launched a new range of LG Ultrafine Display Ergo 4K Monitors with the model number 32UN880. This new monitor apparently enables the user to customize the workstation the way they want by adjusting the pivot, swivel, extend/retract, height and tilt for improved posture and productivity.

The LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor has been priced at Rs 59,999. It is a ultra-color-accurate 32-inch 4K monitor, with HDR 10, that covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

LG 32UN880 UltraFine Display Ergo: Details

The new LG 32UN880 Monitor also comes with an innovative Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that allows full movement of display for a flexible desktop setup. You can move this monitor up and down, rotate it 90 degrees to have a vertical display, rotate the actual stand to change where on your desk it appears, and tilt it in any direction.

At 80.01cm (31.5) and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG's new monitors with UHD 4K IPS Display covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which is combined with the 350 nits of brightness. The new Ergo Monitor comes with HDR10 which helps in exceptional image quality and DCI P3 95% for color accuracy.

Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution also conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable. The refresh rate is locked at 60Hz and it does have have FreeSync support.

You get two HDMI, a DisplayPort and one USB-C, along with two USB-A ports. While there are a lot of gaming monitors out there, this is one of the few dedicated content ones available. But the pricing of the monitor does make it exclusive.