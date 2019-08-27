Lenovo Legion Y740 & Y540 gaming laptops launched in India

Lenovo has launched two new gaming laptops in its Legion lineup of products. The Legion Y740 and Legion Y540, both were showcased at CES 2019, earlier this year along with a slew of Legion branded hardware including monitors and gaming accessories.

As a laptop brand in India, Lenovo currently dominates the personal computing space with over 46% market share and with the Legion series, it's only looking to strengthen its gaming portfolio in India.

“This new breed of gamers live a multi-faceted life that balances work, family and social life, and are connected by their passion for gaming. Which is why our Legion portfolio, co-created with gamers, is designed to look just as great in a living room as it would in a conference room,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Legion Y740 features

(Image credit: Future)

The Legion Y740 is machined out of aluminum and coated in anodized black colour. It weighs 2.2 Kg and is 2.38 cm at its thickest point. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) anti-glare display that has a 144Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision for HDR gaming. The screen on the laptop has minimal bezels as the 720p webcam has been re-positioned to the bottom bezel, thus allowing an immersive viewing experience.

Lenovo Legion Y740 is configured with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and can be paired with RTX 2060, RTX 2070 with Max-Q or RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics. The laptop supports upto 32GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB M.2 SSD storage options.

The audio system on the Y740 has been fine-tuned by Dolby Atmos to deliver an exceptional aural experience while gaming. Moreover, the laptop comes fitted with a full-sized Corsair iCue RGB gaming keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting and less than 1ms response time.

The Y740 features Legion Coldfront thermal solution which uses a dual-channel system that separately cools down CPU and the GPU. Each channel has 70 fan blades with dedicated heat sink for the keyboard. The four air vents on the Legion Y740 receive an RGB lighting treatment that increases its gaming aesthetics.

Most of the I/O ports have been placed on the rear end of the laptop. These include three USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI input, one RJ45 LAN port, a single mini display port, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Legion Y540 features

(Image credit: Lenovo India)

Unlike the Y740, the Legion Y540 is a slightly more affordable laptop and hence has a plastic built. The Y540 doesn't look like a gaming laptop on the outside as it has been stripped of the RGB goodness for a more elegant profile.

It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare screen with 144Hz refresh rate and minimal bezels. The Y540 is powered by upto 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H processor and paired with upto 6GB RTX 2060 graphics card.

The Legion Y540 comes with 16GB RAM and is upgradable up to 32GB along with 1TB SSD as onboard the storage option. It is fitted with two Harman Kardon speakers along with support for Dolby Atmos.

The laptop also features a 100% anti-ghosting gaming keyboard and supports white backlit colour.

Lenovo Legion Y740 & Y540 prices and availability

Lenovo Legion Y740 is priced starting at Rs 1,29,990 whereas the Legion Y540 starts at Rs 69,990 in India. Both the laptops are available to purchase from Lenovo India store, major online and offline stores across India.