Leaked OnePlus Nord N100 specs suggest it will be a budget smartphone

OnePlus is about to add two more affordable smartphones to its Nord lineup in the near future. A massive leak reveals everything that is to know about the Nord N100 — the most affordable smartphone from the brand.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 tipped to show up on October 26 in the US region. This news broke a few days back from reliable tipster @OnLeaks. The same tipster has now come up with the specifications of the upcoming affordable OnePlus Nord N100.

For starters, the OnePlus Nord N100 will be a low-end phone from OnePlus, which is a first for the company. Up until now OnePlus was making only flagship phones and earlier this year it jumped to mid-range ship with the OnePlus Nord and now they are going even further and launching two new affordable smartphones.

OnePlus Nord N100 expected specs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The device will reportedly be called the OnePlus Nord N100 and will be launched alongside the Nord N10. Just like the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, the Nord N100 is also expected to be aimed primarily at the US market, which didn't get the OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord will have a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel, which will make this the first OnePlus phone to come with an HD+ resolution and also the first after OnePlus 2 to come with an LCD panel as well. Also, there is no mention of refresh rate here. So, it looks like OnePlus is sticking with 60Hz. For chipset, OnePlus will stick with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup. The Nord N100 is said to be powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset. The Snapdragon 460 is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.8Ghz.

Further, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, there is still no clarity on the availability of the microSD card slot or other variants. Powering the device will be a 5,000mAh battery, which makes the biggest on any OnePlus smartphone. A couple of months back, OnePlus was spotted on a certification site with 18W charger, so we could see the Nord N100 with the same.

On to the optics, the OnePlus Nord N100 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, the device will house an 8MP selfie shooter. Other features that are expected to make it on to the OnePlus Nord N100 include 4G support, Dual-SIM, USB-C, and finally, the 3.5mm headphone jack is also said to make its comeback.