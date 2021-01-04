Leak reveals key details about OnePlus 9 Pro’s charging tech

OnePlus phones have a huge loyal fan base. Probably the only brand to enjoy such loyalty outside the top 3 smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, and Google. Which probably explains why there is a lot of excitement around their upcoming phones.

Even though the next array of devices that we expect to see from the company is the OnePlus 9 series that is scheduled to launch during April-May, we have already started hearing leaks and rumours around their features.

According to a report by a popular leakster Max Jambor, who’s known to be fairly accurate with his information around the upcoming phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro may come with a 45W wireless charging tech. This compared to the 30W charging speed on the current OnePlus 8 Pro, seems a major boost.

Also, according to reports that we came across earlier, OnePlus 9 Pro may come with 65W fast charging that we first saw in the OnePlus 8T. In real-world usage, this means that you will be able to get a day’s battery life within minutes of running out of juice, with the wired charger or the wireless one.

The good news, according to Max, is that OnePlus is expected to introduce wireless charging to all OnePlus 9 series phones though Max doesn’t have the exact details about the wireless charging speeds on the other OnePlus 9 devices at the moment.

Speaking of other features, the OnePlus 9 Pro may also be able to charge your wearables like earbuds, smartwatch etc. thanks to the reverse wireless charging feature that the device could be equipped with. That said, the speed of reverse charging may not be as high as for the regular wireless charging.

In related news, we did get a scoop that the OnePlus 9 series phones may come with 30W wireless charging speeds. Hence, it could very well be a probability that the flagship variant may come with faster wireless charging while the vanilla variant may charge slightly slower.

Additionally, the battery on the OnePlus 9 could get a boost, from 4300 mAh that was present on the OnePlus 8, to 4500 mAh. While this may be a very marginal increase but coupled with fast charging tech, this could turn out to be very handy for users who’re always on the go.