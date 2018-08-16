JioPhone 2 goes on sale today, here's how to buy

Around a month ago at their 41st AGM meet, Reliance Jio announced that they’ll be launching a new iteration of the super affordable 4G-running feature phone-- the JioPhone 2--along with JioGigaFiber. This year’s JioPhone comes with multiple upgrades that make it even more smarter compared to the original one. While it was announced in July, the phone goes on sale in India today.

Here's how to buy the JioPhone via flash sale

The JioPhone 2, as mentioned, will go on flash sale at 12PM onwards on Jio.com and MyJio app for Jio users.

To buy the JioPhone 2, users need to head over to either of the stores, select the JioPhone 2 model, choose your Pincode, head to checkout page, enter your personal details and contact information, and lastly, pau using desired payment option. You need to pay Rs 2,999 and you will then receive a confirmation via a notification on your email and SMS.

It's possible that Jio might have limited quantity, so it's better to get on the site as soon as the sale kicks off.

JioPhone 2 plans

The JioPhone 2 can be bundled with either of the three plans. A Rs 48 plan, which gives users 1GB of data. 50 free SMSs, free unlimited calling and access to Jio apps that stays valid for 28 days. A Rs 99 plan that offers 14GB of data, free voice, 300 SMSs and access to Jio apps for 28 days. The last plan is for Rs 153, where Jio offers 42GB of 4G data, free unlimited voice, access to Jio’s suite of apps, and unlimited SMSs for a period of 28 days.

Here's what the JioPhone 2 offers

The JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS and features a QWERTY keypad, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi and LTE Cat.4, which supports download speeds up to 150 Mbps. The JioPhone 2 also includes dual SIM support, allowing buyers to use two SIM cards at the same time.

Coming to the other specifications, the JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, a 4-way navigation button, 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The phone runs on KaiOS and includes support for WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook – users will be able to download these apps from the built-in app store.

Should you buy?

Honestly, if you are in for a feature phone, it’s undoubtedly true that JioPhone 2 has not got any competition in its range. There are several feature phones that support 4G these days, but the JioPhone 2 dominates when combined with Jio’s additional services and breakthrough 4G network. For a secondary phone, you can surely give a thought of buying it. Also, if you have the original JioPhone, you can get the new one just for Rs 1499. So, that makes the deal even sweeter.