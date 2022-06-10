Jio-bp shows the way for improving EV charging infra in India

Audio player loading…

EV players like the Tatas and TVS Motors, among others, are doing their bit to improve the EV charging infrastructure in the country and address the all-important range-anxiety among the public. Concomitantly, traditional fuel outlets are also stepping in and making themselves available as EV charging sites. BPCL and Jio-bp are leading the way in this.

Jio-bp has now tied up with Omaxe, one of India’s leading real estate developers to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

EV charging infra at commercial spaces

Understanding the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-bp is working with developers and real estate players in the country. Jio-bp will install 24*7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers at Omaxe properties.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is a joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp (British Petroleum). In addition to marketing conventional fuels, RBML provides EV charging points, and Battery Swapping Stations (BSS).

Jio-bp has already tied up with MG Motor India and Castrol India to explore mobility solutions for electric cars. Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV Customers in inter-city and intra-city travel. Jio-bp has also worked out an understanding with TVS Motors to create robust public EV charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Omaxe, for its part, has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects – from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab)!