It's confirmed: Dulquer Salmaan to make digital debut in Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs

Audio player loading…

The season of big stars making their digital debut is well and truly upon us. Just the other day, we had Netflix announcing a film with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor. Now the streamer has confirmed that Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan would indeed headline its new web series Guns and Gulaab.

When the web series, directed by the famed Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D K (widely known as Raj and DK), the creator and director duo behind the hit series The Family Man, was announced in January, there were wide spread speculations that Dulquer Salmaan and Hindi actor Rajkummar Rao would be part of it. But there was no real confirmation from the actors or the streaming platform.

But today, Netflix put out tweets confirming the presence of the duo in what appears to be a series set in the 90s. In one tweet, it said,"@dulQuer is driving back to the 90s and we’ve got front row seats Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk (sic)". In another tweet, it said: "CHEERS TO SEEING RAJKUMMAR RAO AGAIN! There’s so much drama to spill in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon (sic)."

Casting coup from Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guns & Gulaabs is said to be a “story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is laced with humour, as it blends the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller.

Raj & DK had earlier said: : "Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country."

Besides the two seasons of The Family Man, the duo have been associated with films like Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, 99, Flavors, and Cinema Bandi.

To get both Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao, who both are now pan-Indian stars in a sense, is a coup of sorts for both Raj & DK, and Netflix. Both the actors have taken to the OTT platforms with ease. Dulquer's latest Salute is a direct-on-OTT release. His previous theatrical release Kurup is also streaming on Netflix,. and is said to be hugely popular on the platform. Rajkummar's latest release Badhaai Do is also streaming on Netflix.