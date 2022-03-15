Is MG E230 headed for India? - Could be the cheapest EV

Audio player loading…

During the launch of MG ZS EV SUV 2022 in India last week, MG Motor India let it known that it would be unveiling a new electric vehicle in the country by the first quarter of next year.

Since then there has been heavy speculation on which car would the Chinese-owned MG Motor bring to India. And by all reckoning, it looks like the automaker will launch an electric microcar that would be based on the platform of the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture’s Mini EV, which is extremely popular in China.

India will be the first foreign market where this electric micro car, dubbed MG E230, will be launched. And it is also being said that it could be the cheapest electric car in India.

MG E230: Here's what we know so far

According to multiple media reports MG E230, which is under development, will have a battery pack with 20 kWh energy content for a range of 150 kilometres. It is a 2-door 4-seat EV.

As we said, it will be raised on SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. The Nano EV is 2.50 metres long, 1.53 metres wide and 1.62 metres even – with a wheelbase of 1.60 metres. The patent images of MG E230, which have been leaked online, however suggest a longer wheelbase than the Wuling’s Hongguang Mini EV.

Besides the Wuling subcompact, the platform is also used for cars of the Baojun brand, which are offered as E100, E200, E300 and E300 Plus.

Again, most media reports claim that the micro EV is likely to be priced around Rs 10 lakh in India, which if indeed it happens, can be a major disruptor in the Indian market. MG currently sells the various yearly iterations of ZS EV as an electric car in India.

MG Motor India seems to be gung-ho on the prospects of its EVs in India, and expects 25% of its total volumes to accrue from electric vehicle sales by next year. The company is in the process of investing Rs 2,000 crore on capacity expansion and new product development in India.