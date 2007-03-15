Net porn nets £1.9 million per second

The internet porn industry earned a staggering $97 billion dollars in 2006 - that's $3 million or £1.91 million per second. And this is despite the widespread availability of free porn on sites like [that's quite far enough - ed]

The Chinese are by far the biggest consumers of one-handed surfing sites, spending a cool $27.4 billion. The South Koreans spent $25.7 billion, the Japanese $20 billion and Americans - creators of the overwhelming majority of this net naughtiness - spent $13.3 billion.

The staggeringly big sums were uncovered by TopTenReviews.com whose tagline is "we do the research so you don't have to." We imagine it must have been very difficult for them.