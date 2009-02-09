UK teens view 87 hours of porn per year

UK teens use the internet to view soft porn and for emotional support, reveals a new study

The average UK teenager spends 87 hours a year viewing online porn, according to new research conducted by OnePoll in the UK.

The new CyberSentinel survey (conducted via global research organisation www.onepoll.com) quizzed over a thousand UK teens between the ages of 13 and 15.

Some of the findings were not that shocking – with UK teens in that age group spending over 31 hours in an average week surfing the internet.

Porn and plastic surgery popular

What is perhaps more shocking was that the average teen spends over eight hours a week browsing soft porn, cosmetic surgery, dieting and weight loss, family planning and emotional support websites.

"At least one hour and 40 minutes a week – that's just under 87 hours a year – is spent looking at soft porn," claims the study.

"A further one hour and 35 minutes is spent surfing dieting and weight loss websites and forums. And another hour and eight minutes is dedicated to exploring cosmetic surgery websites, to learn about boob jobs, bum lifts and collagen implants."

The research was conducted by www.cybersentinel.co.uk, software that claims to offer parents the ability to block websites and monitor their kid's use of the internet.

Ellie Puddle, Marketing Director of CyberSentinel said: "The alarming thing about this research is that it shows that teenagers are obviously exploring all sorts of topics as a result of modern-day pressures [and] they find it easier to go online to conduct their research than asking mum and dad for advice."

