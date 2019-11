The Pirate Bay co-founder was an easy target for the BPI during tonight's industry debate

Pirate Bay co-founder Peter Sunde was rounded on in a debate designed to explore the future of music on and offline.

The Great Music Debate: The future of music consumption and its impact was attended by TechRadar and took place in London at The O2's British Music Experience this evening.

The panel was formed by the music industry and its observers – including Sunde, who left the controversial file-sharing site last year.