Facebook bringing F8 conference back from the dead, with focus on developers

Facebook has announced plans to resurrect its once-annual F8 conference with a developer-focused event scheduled for April 30 in San Francisco.

The company will use the event, the first of its kind since 2011, to entice mobile software makers to create better mobile apps for the social network.

"This year, we're going back to our roots and having a pure developer conference," Ilya Sukar, the CEO of Facebook-owned Parse, which handles the backend for mobile apps on the platform.

"F8 will open with a morning keynote, followed by four tracks that will cover getting-started guides, technical best practices, infrastructure strategies, engineering deep dives, and advertising tips for making your app or game highly successful."

No big announcements

Because of the developer-focused nature of the event, it's unlikely there's unlikely to be any major announcements concerning Facebook users.

The last time the event took place three years ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Timeline user profiles and the ticker.

Zuckerberg may or may not appear at the keynote address next month.