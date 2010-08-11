Facebook critical over Google's net neutrality plans

Facebook - wants the web to stay as it is

Facebook has hit out at Google over its net neutrality pact with Verizon in the US, saying it supports an "open internet".

In a controversial move, Google and Verizon announced this week it was proposing new rules as to how web traffic – both through wired broadband and wireless – could be managed in the future.

Facebook has reacted to this, believing that no matter how big or small a company is, it shouldn't be given any web preference.

Vibrant and competitive

In a statement the social network said: "Facebook continues to support principles of net neutrality for both landline and wireless networks.

"Preserving an open internet that is accessible to innovators – regardless of their size or wealth – will promote a vibrant and competitive marketplace where consumers have ultimate control over the content and services delivered through their internet connections."

It's no wonder Facebook is opposing the pact – anything that favours Google over the site would cause serious problems, especially if Google does decide to create its own social network.

Via Information Week