Facebook critical over Google's net neutrality plans

Facebook has hit out at Google over its net neutrality pact with Verizon in the US, saying it supports an "open internet".
In a controversial move, Google and Verizon announced this week it was proposing new rules as to how web traffic – both through wired broadband and wireless – could be managed in the future.
Facebook has reacted to this, believing that no matter how big or small a company is, it shouldn't be given any web preference.
Vibrant and competitive
In a statement the social network said: "Facebook continues to support principles of net neutrality for both landline and wireless networks.
"Preserving an open internet that is accessible to innovators – regardless of their size or wealth – will promote a vibrant and competitive marketplace where consumers have ultimate control over the content and services delivered through their internet connections."
It's no wonder Facebook is opposing the pact – anything that favours Google over the site would cause serious problems, especially if Google does decide to create its own social network.
Via Information Week