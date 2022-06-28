Interesting insights on smart home usage in India emerge - Voice control to the fore

Audio player loading…

A good cross section of the public is increasingly opting for smart homes as the household gadgets are wi-fi-enabled and incorporate IoT tech, it is interesting and illuminating about the preferred way to control these devices.

As it happens, according to a study conducted by market research agency Techarc, almost 92% users feel that voice-control has made it convenient for them to set up a smart home.

The study was conducted at the behest of Amazon India to understand smart home adoption and usage trends in India. The study collected inputs from over 1200 smart home users, residing across metro and non-metro cities.

Many users said they installed smart home devices for convenience, comfort and to monitor safety- security of their loved ones, including parents and children. Voice assistants enable all family members to engage with smart devices without any restrictions. In a sense, Alexa has become a family member, as it were.

Smart devices, and the reasons for their purchase

(Image credit: Techarc)

The study also said that more than 90% have purchased their first smart home device in the last two years. While most of the high-value devices like TVs are purchased off-line, a majority on smart home appliances are purchased on online/ e-commerce websites, which is not entirely surprising.

In general, users across metro & non-metro cities rank ‘to try new technology’ as a primary reason for adoption of smart home devices. But there is an interesting detail in the fine print, as it were.

Smart speakers, smart TVs and smart lights are purchased more ‘to try new technology’; smart AC and washing machines because of their ‘energy-efficiency’; smart cameras and IR blasters for their ‘connectivity/ automation’; and smart ovens, smart vacuum, and smart air purifier because they ‘came across a good deal or discount.’

Smart home users in India are most influenced by family and friends to know more about new devices, their features, and reviews. This medium of discovery is closely followed by advertisements on TV/ online, and social media mentions, the study said.

From entertainment to productivity

(Image credit: Amazon)

Smart TVs (73%) and smart speakers (45%) are the top two devices in a typical smart home configuration. However, the adoption of other devices that add to convenience, and productivity has also started to pick up. These include, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, security solutions and refrigerators.

Many brands manufacturing home appliances such as TVs, fridge and washing machines have been able to maintain their position as the preferred choice for customers because of ‘smartisation’ of their range of appliances. Newer brands providing smart home appliances have an edge in categories such as smart lights, smart security, smart plugs and IR blasters because of their competitive pricing and features.