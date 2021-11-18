India's indigenous smartphone Lava Agni goes on sale today

The Lava Agni 5G, a smartphone from homegrown smartphone maker Lava, finally went on sale in India today, bringing to an end months of speculation surrounding its launch. The device is Lava's first-ever 5G device in India and appears go beyond their "made-to-order" customization program that allows suers to build a budget phone based on their specific requirements.

The device was revealed earlier this month during its official launch and becomes the first indigenous 5G smartphone due to the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that resides under its hood. In fact, Lava has actually promised security patches for their Lava Agni 5G for two years though the company is silent on a parallel Android version update.

The Lava Agni 5G handset comes with a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera and a rectangular quad-camera set-up. It has a 6.78-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a fingerprint scanner on the side and a 64MP primary camera. The device comes with a 30W fast charging option and a 5000mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The Lava Agni 5G can be purchased for Rs.19,999 for the device that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The company has launched only a single variant of their device. Given that Lava had lost out to the Chinese brands in the battle for market share over the past couple of years, the latest launch appears to be an effort to gauge user response to their initiative to capture the Make-in-India narrative.

Lava is looking to capitalize on the new PLI schemes for electronics announced by the government by offering its manufacturing capabilities to other companies and earn subsidies. The first major beneficiary is now confirmed to be Nokia.

The device is available for purchase through the Lava eStore as well as through both Amazon and Flipkart. The company also announced that the device would be made available through offline stores in India.

Key specifications

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand storage by using the microSD card.

The device comes with a large 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz on a 2460x1080 pixels resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout and bezels that are quite narrow. The quad-camera setup at the back is led by a 64MP primary camera with an LED flash and a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens - quite a reasonable array of shooters for the price point.

The Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 OS with a custom skin on top with connectivity options that features 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. It comes with the standard USB Type=C port that charges a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging option. The phone measures 168.8×76.8×9.1 mm and weighs 204 grams.

