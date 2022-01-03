India may get a cheaper Poco M4 - here's what we know

Audio player loading…

When Xiaomi came up with yet another of its impressive value-for-money phones under the Poco brand, we knew it would keep the flag flying. And so it proved with the Poco M4 Pro 5G that had a large 6.6-inch screen, 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging.

The handset, which is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G, was first unveiled in China in the first half of November, before making its appearance in the European markets in the budget handsets category. We didn't hear any reports of the device landing on Indian soil, and with good reason.

For, the Xiaomi-owned Poco is all set to launch a slightly watered down version of this handset as the Poco M4, a direct successor to the Poco M3 smartphone that had launched in February of 2021. The handset came with Snapdragon 662 chipset tied to 6GB RAM, a 48MP triple-camera setup and an 8MP selfie shooter.

Reports of Xiaomi getting ready to launch the Poco M4 in India came through a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma via MySmartPrice. According to the leaker, the Poco M4 will arrive in early February across Asian markets and possibly other geographies.

(Image credit: poco)

Poco M4 - specifications, features and more

The Poco M4 could arrive with a similar screen ratio as the upgraded version and also carrying the same refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood would be a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, of which details are still under wraps.

In terms of the imaging, the Poco M4 could have a triple-camera setup, much like its predecessor. The camera module could include a 64MP primary shooter with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens. It remains to be seen if the company retains the 6,000mAh battery from the Poco M3 or goes with the Poco M4 Pro specs. The device is said to run the Android 11 out of the box with the MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

We will add details as we receive them from possible listings on certification websites and additional leaks.

