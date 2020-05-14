India is number one in 4G data usage since lockdown

Since the nationwide lockdown came into effect in March in India, the entire population has been confined indoors with mobiles and 4G internet as the pivotal support whether it be for working from home, staying in touch with loved ones, or providing e-learning for children.

The average time spent on 4G increased by one hour globally, in India the same shot up by 2.2 hours per day. This has resulted in around 20 to 50 percent increase in mobile usage for a quarter of Indian consumers during the period.

While the spike in data consumption and time spent was expected during the lockdown, the real highlight seems to be the networks that continue to stay strong despite all the odds. These numbers reported by Ericsson Consumer Lab suggests that India has become a mobile-first nation.

It’s a no-brainer that internet usage across the world was always going to increase when people are stuck inside their homes. However, the survey by Ericsson makes it clear that more number of users were on 4G networks as opposed to fixed broadband.

The reason for this is the fact that 4G network coverage and quality has improved a lot and has found widespread adoption.

"India, an exceptional market"

In a conversation with BGR India, Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson, said, ‘India is an exceptional market in terms of network consumption’. He added that 8 in 10 consumers in the country say their daily life is impacted by the lockdown.

The company arrived at this number after interacting with around 1,000 consumers, which correlates to the behaviour of nearly 250 million consumers. Across the world, 7 in 10 consumers’ life has been impacted by lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 in terms of personal life and business as revealed by survey of around 700 million consumers.

Via BGR India