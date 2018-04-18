Huawei P20 Pro with triple cameras to launch in India on April 24

Huawei is gearing up to launch the P20 Pro and the P20 Lite in India on April 24, going by the latest teasers posted by the company on Twitter. Huawei had announced its latest camera-centric smartphone in March this year and has since posted a few teasers related to the smartphone’s launch in India.

The Huawei P20 Pro’s highlight is its Leica triple rear camera setup, featuring a monochrome lens, a telephoto lens and a regular RGB lens. Apart from the triple camera setup, the Huawei P20 Pro also boasts of 3x optical zoom and a Leica colour temperature sensor.

Huawei P20 Pro specifications

Coming to the detailed specs of the Huawei P20 Pro, the phone features a triple camera setup on the rear, with the lenses being ‘co-engineered’ with Leica. There is a 20MP monochrome lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 40MP RGB lens, with up to 3x optical zoom, optical image stabilization, laser and phase detection autofocus.

The P20 Pro also supports 4K recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at up to 60fps and 720p recording at 960fps. On the front, the P20 Pro sports a 24MP f/2.0 camera.

The Huawei P20 Pro’s display is the other point of focus apart from the cameras – Huawei has used a notch display for the first time on its phones. The P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels, resulting in an aspect ratio of 18.7:9.

Other features of the Huawei P20 Pro include an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, a fingerprint sensor and other standard connectivity options.

Huawei P20 Lite specifications

Apart from the flagship P20 Pro, Huawei is also expected to launch the P20 Lite in the Indian market. The P20 Lite was launched in March alongside the P20 and the P20 Pro.

While the P20 Pro is aimed at the high-end, the P20 Lite is aimed at the mid-range. Huawei has often used dual rear cameras on its budget phones as well, and it continues this policy with the P20 Lite – the new mid-range offering from the company features a 16MP primary camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, there is a 16MP camera along with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Powering the P20 Lite is a Kirin 659 chipset with an octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. Other features include Android 8.0 Oreo, fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite price

The Huawei P20 Pro was announced at 899 Euros, which roughly translates to Rs 72,530, while the P20 Lite was announced at 369 Euros, which translates to Rs 29,740, but the company could launch these phones at lower prices in India.