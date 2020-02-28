Huawei to launch a premium M series tablet in India soon

Update (February 28): Huawei India sent a clarification to us that the upcoming is not the MediaPad M6 or the recently-announced MatePad Pro, which we previously reported.

Huawei, which has been rather silent in India off-late, will be bringing a new high-end tablet in the first week of March.

TechRadar India has learned that it will be a part of Huawei’s M series of tablets and will sport quad-speakers tuned by Harman Kardon for an omnidirectional audio experience. It will have a premium metal body and will come with a stylus too. Along with strong performance, it will also house a large display. The expected price is suggested to be in the range of Rs 20,000-25,000.

What to expect from the upcoming Huawei tablet

Huawei hasn’t brought any of its recent smartphones to India as it waits for the trade ban fiasco to end. However, it seems to have found potential in the tablet market, and will be bringing its most premium offering to date. Until now, we’ve only seen Huawei MediaPad T5 and Huawei MediaPad M5 series in India, which are just mid-rangers.

The report doesn't mention which tablet it will be, and we know it won't be the MediaPad 6 that has already been launched in other countries. It could be any other premium offering.

For context, the Huawei MediaPad M6 has flagship specifications such as a Kirin 980 SoC, 4 or 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage. The display will have a QHD+ resolution, and is available in two sizes— 8.4-inches and 10.6-inches. It runs on EMUI based on Android 9, but it’s unclear if it will have access to Google services.