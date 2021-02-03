Huawei’s next foldable is coming with the change we were hoping for

Huawei’s situation on a global level hasn’t really improved, but that hasn’t stopped the giant from innovating on its smartphones. Its next foldable, the Huawei Mate X2 is launching on February 22 in China with a big design change that we were hoping for.

The Mate Xs from early last year was Huawei’s latest flagship and one that took a drastically different approach from Samsung’s — its folding screen was on the outside. While that is arguably prettier and more useful, it comes with major durability concerns. Add the fact that these flexible displays are made of plastic, and the concerns get a lot worse.

Huawei Mate X2 will launch on February 22 in China.#Huawei #HuaweiMateX2 pic.twitter.com/utrF3LggjvFebruary 3, 2021

Thankfully, it seems like the Huawei Mate X2 will switch to a design where the folding screen will be on the inside, protecting it from wear and tear when not in use. The official poster on Weibo also reveals that it will have pretty slim bezels, at least on one side, along with no visible selfie camera cutout. It will be unveiled in China on February 22.

A previous leak also talked about how there will be a secondary display on the outside and a “different design for the inner screen”, but those aspects are still very unclear.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CNIPA) Huawei's interesting patent for a foldable whose display extends on three sides Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CNIPA) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CNIPA)

A Huawei patent from last year revealed an interesting foldable design concept where the same flexible screen extended from the inside to the outside, no punch-holes or notches and a periscopic camera. Considering how difficult all of these elements are to engineer in a space as constrained as a foldable, it will be a commendable feat if the Huawei Mate X2 is able to pull that off.

However, its availability is still likely to be limited to China and there will be no support for Google Play services, making it irrelevant in global markets. There are rumours that the Huawei P50 series could be unveiled at the same event.