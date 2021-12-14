HP launches DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer - price, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

HP refreshes its range of products in the printer market at regular intervals. It has now an affordable offering called the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826, meant for both office and home setups . The printers are WiFi-enabled and can connect to multiple devices over the network.

It is compatible with many services like Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service, and Chrome OS. The printer can also be controlled via the HP Smart App available for both Android and iOS devices. Users can install the HP Smart app on their smartphones to print, share and scan various files via the HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer. It offers USB 2.0 connectivity but lacks support for storage devices which works as a drawback.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 pricing and availability

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is listed on the official website at an introductory price of Rs 9,499. The device is also available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 8,999, and it ships in only white color.

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 is available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 8,999

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 specifications

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 comes equipped with an LCD display and offer a print speed of up to 7.5 monochrome pages per minute and 5.5 color pages per minute. The control panel of the device consists of seven buttons, including power, resume, color copy, black and white copy, cancel job, info, and wireless. The processor of the printer provides a speed of 180MHz.

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 printer uses the HP Thermal InkJet print technology and includes two cartridge sets that have a capacity to print 1,400 color pages and 2600 black and white pages. Considering the cost, a colored page printout will cost you around Rs 0.67, and the black and white page printout will cost you around Rs 0.38.

The device is compatible with various operating systems like Mac OS v10.14 Mojave, Chrome OS, Windows 7, Windows 10 and macOS v10.15, macOS v11 Big Sur. The device also has 64MB of memory and supports scan size formats. The dimensions of the printer are 424x410x245mm, and it weighs around 3.42kg without the stand.