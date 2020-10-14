How to watch The Amazing Race online: stream season 32 from anywhere

We could all do with some escapism right now, so it's a relief to see The Amazing Race return to our screens for an incredible 32nd season. Keep reading to find out how you can watch The Amazing Race online and stream 2020's shows from anywhere in the world.

The Amazing Race live stream The Season 32 Amazing Race debut is October 14, with new episodes airing every Wednesday at at 9pm ET/PT on. You can live stream The Amazing Race on CBS All Access - and anyone from the US abroad can save 50% on our No.1 rated VPN with this deal and watch just like they would at home.

Phil Keoghan's been with us from day one and he's back on hosting duties for TAR season 32, which follows 11 double-acts as they race around the world on a once-in-a-lifetime odyssey, exploring and getting lost and meeting new people and working and arguing and making up and solving challenges all along the way. Ah, the pre-pandemic world.

The new series has been a long time in the making. It was actually filmed all the way back in November and December 2018 - that's right, nearly two years ago - and was originally supposed to premiere in May, but CBS decided to hold it back due to the havoc inflicted on the TV production schedule by you-know-what.

Season 32 ditches the themes that we've seen in recent years, but you're still going to recognise a few of the faces involved, most notably former Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns tight end Gary Barnidge and former Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams.

There's also former Olympic athletes, pro volleyball players, a father and son, couples, siblings and best friends, ranging from 24-year-old Eswar Dhinakaran to 60-year-old Jerry Lee Eaves, all of whom will have half a mind on that $1 million prize throughout.

Keep reading to find out how to watch The Amazing Race online and get a season 32 stream no matter where you are right now - it's time to live vicariously.

How to watch The Amazing Race online: stream TAR season 32 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, The Amazing Race will be shown every Wednesday on CBS at 9pm ET/PT. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 per month to stream without commercials. Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day trial deal on offer to try it, and canceling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch The Amazing Race online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch The Amazing Race online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Amazing Race fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Amazing Race US live streams, rather ironically, being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like The Amazing Race.

How to watch The Amazing Race: stream TAR season 32 online in Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching The Amazing Race north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it airs the show every Wednesday night at 9pm ET/PT, and coverage can be easily accessed via the CTV website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your TAR season 32 streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices. Away from the Great White North? Get a great value VPN deal and rejoice at being able to travel with all the streaming access you normally enjoy back home.

How to watch The Amazing Race in the UK, Australia and beyond

Australia has its own version of The Amazing Race and the UK has Race Across the World, but there's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like the US version of The Amazing Race in the UK or Australia, either live or on demand, at present. However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch The Amazing Race can catch all of the action from anywhere. Just grab yourself a top VPN and watch the streaming service you normally use back home.