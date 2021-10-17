How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online from anywhere

Are you ready to step back into the post-apocalyptic world of walkers that Robert Kirkman created? Well, season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is returning to our screens and it promises a few changes after the explosive events of last season - a new beginning if you will. Board up the windows and be on high alert as we explain how to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online and stream the new episodes from anywhere.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 Air dates: Sunday nights from October 17 Time: 9pm ET / PT (8pm CT) US TV channel: AMC- get a FREE Sling trial to watch without cable Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now

*Warning: potential Fear the Walking Dead spoilers lie ahead, enter at your own risk*

Season 6 concluded with Teddy detonating nuclear warheads across Texas so it’s fair to say this second apocalypse will completely change things for those who survived. It’s down to them to decide what their new beginning will look like but they’ll have to navigate a world where the air outside is as deadly as the walkers they face in the process.

After a baby crying made Morgan and Grace have a last minute change of heart against taking their own lives, will they make the most of the fresh start? Or will Morgan’s personal war with Victor come to a head? The season 7 trailer has teased some serious tension between the pair, which has been building in the aftermath of the nuclear explosion.

The latest season promises a fresh start and new faces alongside the big names we know and love. Just keep reading to find out how to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online and enjoy the show from anywhere.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when the new Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episodes land, you might have a few problems tuning in to the latest from the post-apocalyptic world due to annoying geo-restrictions.

However, there’s a super simple solution. All you need to do is download a VPN, which will allow you to watch Fear the Walking Dead online no matter where you are. The software changes your IP address to trick your device into thinking it is somewhere else - that way you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We’ve put all the best VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. Its impressive speed, ease of use and strong security features put it above the rest. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. If you sign up for an annual plan now you can get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you’re not happy with the service, just let them know within the first 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online in the US

The latest installment of the Walking Dead spin-off will be on AMC as usual. Cable subscribers can watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 through AMC on Sundays at 9pm ET / PT, starting from October 17. For the die-hard fans out there or anyone who’re especially impatient, you can watch the latest episode a whole week before it airs on AMC. Those with AMC can register for a monthly subscription to AMC Premiere to watch before the rest of us. An annual pass costs $49.99 a year or you can pay $4.99 a month - either way you can get a 7-day free trial first. There’s plenty of options for cord-cutters too. Sling TV offers AMC on both its Blue and Orange plans which are usually $35 a month but you can get your first month for $10 at the time of writing. Philo is slightly cheaper at $25 a month for over 60 channels, and you’ll get a 7-day free trial to test it out first. Alternatively, if you’re looking for a more comprehensive replacement to cable, FuboTV is an excellent option. Its entry-level plan gives you access to over 100 channels for $64.99 a month after a week-long free trial.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 in the UK

Those in good ol’ Blighty will need a BT TV package to access the AMC channel, which means you’ll need to purchase BT broadband as well. Via BT TV, FTWD will be available to watch in the UK at 9pm on Mondays, from October 18 - one day later than across the pond. Although, if you’re a night owl, new episodes will also be simulcast with the US at 2am. We’ve got a full rundown of BT Broadband deals with TV so you can discover the best prices available today. If you’re new to the post-apocalyptic drama - or just want to remind yourself of what happened last season - a £7.99 a month subscription to Amazon Prime Video will give you access to all previous seasons of FTWD. New subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial too, so how many episodes can you fit into a month? Find yourself out of the country when Fear the Walking Dead season 7 airs? Just use a VPN to watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 7 online in Australia

Fans that have been following the walker fuelled drama Down Under can watch the latest instalment on Fox Showcase via Foxtel Now. New episodes will air on Mondays starting from October 18. Foxtel Now gives you access to over 25 channels, including Fox Showcase, MTV, CNN and Fox 8 for AUS$25 a month. Episodes from the new season 7 should also be available to watch on Foxtel’s on-demand service Binge the same day as Foxtel Now. A basic plan costs AUS$10 a month but new customers can make the most of a 14-day free trial first. Out of the country? We highly recommend ExpressVPN to watch all new Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episodes no matter where you are.

