How to schedule WhatsApp messages on your Android smartphone

WhatsApp has become an indispensable part of our lives, especially in India where almost everyone who has a smartphone uses the messaging service for texting/calling their loved ones.

WhatsApp is a great application with tons of features, but one thing it lacks is the ability to schedule messages. Scheduling messages can prove to be very nifty, especially if you want to send someone a birthday wish, or you have to send your boss some important information at a particular time.

Scheduler for WhatsApp

This is an easy to use application that allows you to can schedule messages on WhatsApp. The nest part is that using this application doesn't require rooting your Android device and can be used as is from the Play Store.

You can set daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly schedules, sent messages are added to their proper threads on WhatsApp and can also schedule messages for WhatsApp groups ( Though you need to buy the Pro version for that).

Let us know if the application worked for you in the comments below!