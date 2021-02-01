Honor’s first foldable phone could debut this year

After denying for years, Chinese smartphone maker Honor may finally launch a foldable phone this year. This news comes in just after the company got separated from Huawei and has released its first-ever smartphone as an independent brand.

The rumoured phone is expected to launch under the Magic series that is known for flagship-grade phones – including the pebble-shaped original Honor Magic phone that unfortunately never made its way out of China.

Honor’s plan of launching a foldable phone was leaked by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. His post translated to English read, “By the way, the Glory of Magic’s first series folding screen mobile phones released this year.” His post also mentioned “Flagship Super glory”.

For the uninitiated, Glory stands for Honor in Chinese and its CEO Zhao Ming had suggested that the company is keen on launching flagship phones unlike under the Huawei where it was supposed to only focus on budget and affordable smartphones.

To recall, even Huawei has a foldable phone in its lineup and the Mate X was among the first few foldable phones to have made its debut. Though, due to the Trump Administration’s ban on Huawei, both Mate X and Mate Xs, despite being considered to be among the best foldable phones, were limited to China.

That said, with Honor now working closely with Google and other key technology vendors, we could soon see multiple foldable devices from Honor running on Android and getting launched in overseas markets like India and Europe.

In a related piece of news, another Chinese company Xiaomi is rumoured to be working on not one but seven different foldable phones and these are expected to be launched sometime later this year. While brands like LG and Oppo are exploring other form factors like rollable displays.

