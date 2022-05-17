Hero Electric keeps working on increasing EV charging stations with strategic tie-ups

Audio player loading…

One thing about Hero Electric, the country's top two-wheeler EV company, is that it constantly does things to improve the EV charging ecosystem. It joined hands with Bolt for building over 50,000 EV charging points. Ditto with ElectricPe. Partnered with Sun Mobility for battery swap. Now, keeping the ball rolling, it is collaborating with EV charging network company Statiq to strengthen mobility and charging network for EV users in the northern belt of the country.

Announcing the partnership, Statiq said that Hero Electric will help decide where the next set of EV chargers should be launched based on consumers’ inquiries, demands, and requests. Hero Electric will share the inputs with Statiq to work on expanding the charging network in relevant locations. Since it will be direct inputs from the consumers, the companies will be able to provide immediate solutions at the area of demand.

Statiq plans big

Statiq provides end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers, and as of now the company has installed over 600 charging stations with some recent ones at Mangalore in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Statiq has also partnered with Ather Energy and HPCL to enhance electric vehicle charging stations in the northern region of the country. By the end of 2022, it plans to have a network of more than 10,000 charging stations.

With the new partnership, Statiq further aims to bolster its presence across the northern belt. "We are proud to collaborate with Hero Electric to enhance the EV ecosystem deeply. This way, we can ensure that users in the EV ecosystem can always stay charged," Raghav Arora, co-founder and CTO, Statiq said.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said: "We have been promoting carbon-free mobility to millions in India, and this collaboration will further strengthen our mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem across the country. We are eager to grow the charging network to gain customer confidence, curb range anxiety, to catalyse EV adoption."