Hero Electric and Log9 partner to offer fast charging on electric two-wheelers

One of the biggest roadblocks in the adoption of electric two-wheelers is the slow charging tech used in most battery-operated two-wheelers. Hero Electric, which is one of the leading electric two-wheeler makers in the country, now looks to solve this issue.

The company has collaborated with a startup called Log9 that is known for advanced battery technology. As a result of this collaboration, owners of Hero Electric scooters will be able to use Log9’s interchanging battery packs on their Hero scooters.

According to Hero Electric, the highlight of these RapidX battery packs is that they can be fully charged within 15-minutes. Which in turn drastically reduces the wait time for users and offers a seamless ride experience.

In a prepared statement, the company says that Log9 has leveraged its cell-to-pack competency to develop batteries, which provide 9x faster charging, 9x better performance, 9x lower battery degradation and 9x battery life. Log9 claims that despite the fast-charging capabilities, these batteries can last for up to 10 years and can operate in extreme temperatures ranging between -30° to 60° C.

Thanks to the capability of handling extreme temperatures, the company feels that these batteries can withstand challenging driving and demanding charging conditions. Before Hero motors, Log9’s fast-charging battery pack has been successfully put to test via pilot in the fleets of companies such as Amazon, Shadowfax, Delhivery, Flipkart, BykeMania, etc.

Coming back to the deployment of these battery packs by Hero Electronics, the company plans to offer two different options for battery ownership – outright purchase or Battery-as-a-Service (BAAS) business models. The BAAS model means that the upfront acquisition of the vehicle is reduced and the users can swap the empty battery pack with a fully charged one for a minimal price.

The BAAS solution was recently announced by Bounce Inifinity and event Hero Motocorp plans to implement it with the help of its joint venture with the Taiwanese electric scooter pioneer Gogoro.

