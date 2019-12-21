Here is the cheapest external SSD you can buy right now

Teamgroup, a relative newcomer to the external SSD market, is selling a 480GB external SSD that is waterproof and dustproof for a mere $49.49 (including a coupon) at the time of writing.

However, it is the more expensive model, the 960GB PD400 , that captured our attention.

That's becauae its price has dropped down to $94.99 at Amazon, the cheapest large capacity external SSD we have seen in a while, with a per Terabyte price of $98.99, a premium of only 20pc compared to the cheapest internal drives available.

Teamgroup PD400 960GB external SSD, $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon This is an outstanding deal, one that sets a new benchmark when it comes to external solid state storage. The PD400 is not only good looking, it is also the cheapest external SSD per capacity we've come across yet. Get it while you can! View Deal

Flexible

Its design matches that of the Samsung T5 portable SSD and it carries an IP66 rating. It is dustproof, shockproof but not waterproof. It carries a three year warranty and has a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and is bundled with two cables.

Teamgroup claims that it can reach up to 430MBps/420MBps on read and write speeds; that is slower than the competition but should be good enough for most mundane tasks. Worth noting that it is compatible with most recent Android smartphones and comes with free Amazon product support.

Although still a newcomer, Teamgroup is a known quantity, unlikely to disappear overnight; it features often in our cheapest SSD deals with its GX1 SSD regularly topping our list of best value internal solid state drives.

As always, we recommend that you get a cloud storage solution to backup your files as well as a hard drive protection plan and a data recovery service for external hard drives. These may add up to the price of the drives but like insurance, it is better to be safe than sorry.