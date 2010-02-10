Tosh announces entry level Blu-ray player

Toshiba has announced its second standalone Blu-ray player for the UK - with the BDX2100KB positioned for the 'entry-level' sector of the market.

The BDX2100KB offers 1920x1080p HD resolution, deep colour support, HDMI 1.3 and REGZA-LINK tech that ensures seamless integration with HDMI-CEC compatible TVs and audio systems.

The player is also BD Live Profile 2.0 and and brings Dolby True HD and DTS Master Audio compatible.

Entry level

"Positioned in the entry-level sector of the market, the player is designed to offer consumers value for money, blending a strong set of specifications with a striking design at a price point that will appeal to the mass market consumer," says Tosh's release.

"High-quality DVD upscaling performance with HDMI connectivity enhances performance of standard definition DVDs by up-converting images to 1080p quality. A Digital Coaxial Audio Output ensures direct connectivity to audio decoders."

The Toshiba BDX2100KB has a UK release date of May 2010 and will cost around £129.99.