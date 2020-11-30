Grab this Dell PC for 20% cheaper thanks to this little trick

If you're hunting for an affordable business PC for your work-from-home setup this Cyber Monday (and afterwards), then the Dell Inspiron 3880 PC might just be what you need and now, thanks to a little-known trick, you can get it for around 20% cheaper.
The trick is to transform a consumer PC into a workstation PC. The Inspiron 3880 sells for $559 on Dell's business website but only for $450.79 on its consumer website. Note that this is not a time limited offer.
In both cases, the configurations are similar: a 10th generation Intel Core i3-10100 processor with four cores and a base speed of 3.6GHz, Windows 10 Pro, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, a DVD writer and 1-year hardware service with onsite/in-home service after remote diagnosis.
The only (major) difference is the security software: McAfee Small Business Security (for the business model) and McAfee LiveSafe (for the consumer one), both 12-month subscriptions.
The 200W power supply unit might be a bit of a tight fit for any significant upgrades, something you might be interested in doing as there's four expansion slots. Add in eight USB ports, a VGA connector, HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet port and two audio connectors and you have a versatile computer that has plenty of potential. And yes, you do get a keyboard and a mouse as well but no monitors.
