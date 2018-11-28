Got a fantastic photo story? Now's the time to enter Zeiss's photo competition

The 2019 Zeiss Photography Award is now open for entries, but rather than just rewarding single photos the competition is aimed at those shooting a body of work comprising multiple images.

And if you've got a stunning collection of 5-10 photos that fit the brief from Zeiss (more on that in the moment), you could be in with a chance of picking up not only €12,000 (around £10,697 / $13,680) worth of Zeiss glass, but also a grant of €3,000 (£2,674 / $3,420) to pay for a photographic project.

The competition is now in its fourth year, and runs in conjunction with the Sony World Photography Awards, with the awards presented in London next April. The brief for this years competition is 'Seeing Beyond – The Unexpected'.

Zeiss hopes the brief will challenge photographers, who can submit a series of five to ten images, to look past the everyday and address something unforeseen or surprising – whether this is through the landscape and the physical environment, through human expression, emotion and interaction, through political or social causes, or something more conceptual.

Nick Hannes, 2018 Zeiss Photography Award winner, said: “Winning the Zeiss Photography Award 2018 for ‘Garden of Delight’ has given great extra visibility for my project, both through repetitive online publications and through portfolios in the regular media and on photography platforms.”

The Award is free to enter at www.worldphoto.org/zeiss, and the deadline is February 8, 2019.