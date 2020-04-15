Get a Harvard Certification During Corona Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has impacted lives in more ways than one can think. Almost everyone is locked in the confines of their home, as public places including offices, schools, colleges, malls and markets have been shuttered down.

Though the need of the hour is to stay indoors to control the deadly virus from spreading further, most of us are forced to work remotely which gives us time to do things that we always wanted to. You have enough time to pick up a new hobby or focus on the one that you could not do justice during your regular working days or spend quality time with family members.

One of the best things you can do during this lockdown is to take up an online course that adds value to your resume and helps you get a dream job right after normalcy resumes.

During this coronavirus-led lockdown, Harvard University which is amongst the most prestigious educational institutes with the list of its alumni including multiple U.S. presidents, Nobel laureates, Olympians, and more, is offering 64 different online certification programs free.

Apart from these free programs, there are various other courses that the world’s leading university is offering at a fees much lower than normal.

Here is a list of few programs that can help you make most of the time available in hand while adding immense value to your profile:

IT and development: There are 9 different programs under this section, these include a course, basics of 2D and 3D game development, Web programming including design, development and implementation of various web apps, Cross-platform mobile app development with React Native, and how to use Python for research. One of the most interesting programs offered here is Data Science that offers the basics of machine learning.

Business: Harvard University is offering three different free programs under this section including Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies, Contract Law, and Introduction to Accounting and Financial Statements.

Data Science: With the emergence of AI and Machine Learning, the demand for data science experts is on an all-time high. For people interested in data and research, there are 14 different courses available for free. The tenure of these programs ranges between two weeks to eight weeks in all.

Health & Medicine: A course providing general information on medical ventilation for Covid-19 or an introductory programming and data analysis in MATLAB, with applications to biology and medicine and Fundamentals of Neuro Sciences are among a dozen of programs offered for free by Harvard.

Humanities: In case you are keen in learning about different religions and regions then you can find courses like Hinduism Through Its Scriptures, Christianity Through Its Scriptures, Contemporary China: The People's Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice: Shylock, Japanese Books: From Manuscript to Print, PredictionX: Omens, Oracles & Prophecies are among the 22 different courses available here.