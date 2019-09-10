Gemopai Astrid Lite electric scooter with 90km range launched in India

Gemopai Electric is adding a new electric scooter to its lineup, called the Astrid Lite that brings a range of 90km to the affordable segment.

Gemopai Electric is a rather young company in the Indian automobile landscape that deals in electric two-wheelers. The Astrid Lite is the company’s second e-scooter after the Gemopai Ryder that came earlier this year with a max speed of 25kmph, enabling it to be driven without a driver’s license.

(Image credit: Gemopai Electric)

The Gemopai Astrid Lite is a much more powerful electric scooter, with a 4000W peak power. The motor is rated at 2400W that can propel the scooter to a speed of 65kmph. If that’s not enough, the Sports mode can be toggled on which can take the e-scooter up to 75kmph but brings the range down.

The Economy mode prioritizes efficiency and takes the maximum range to over 90km on a single charge and presumably reduces the top speed. There’s also a third City mode which will provide the middle ground between speed and range.

(Image credit: Gemopai Electric)

The Gemopai Astrid Lite is powered by a 1.7kW lithium-ion battery that is removable, and hence can be swapped for a filled pack in a jiffy. The battery weighs about 8.5kgs and can be charged externally.

For safety, the Astrid Lite brings disc brakes to the front and drum brakes to the rear. There’s a safety grill around the sides for protection during collisions. Electric vehicle regulars such as keyless entry, USB port for charging, side-stand sensor, anti-theft sensor and electronically assisted braking system are all present.

The Gemopair Astrid Lite is priced at Rs 79,999 and is available in five colours, viz. Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange. Pre-orders have begun, and deliveries will commence in October.