Garmin’s Fitbit Charge 5 alternative comes with a monochrome display

Audio player loading…

Garmin is known for its fitness-focused wearables and the company has today announced the Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker in India. The Vivosmart 5 is a light in weight fitness band that comes with an option to track various advanced fitness activities.

Unlike the competition, the Vivosmart 5 comes with a monochrome display – which might have a divided opinion – however, it can offer a whole lot of data to the users which many budget fitness trackers aren’t able to.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 comes with obvious upgrades over its predecessor – Vivosmart 4 and is priced at Rs. 14,990. It is available in a couple of colour options Mint and Black. While the Mint variant is available only in small and medium-size options, the black one has a large option for people with thicker wrists. A white coloured variant can be seen on the site, however, it is not officially available in India though.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 will start retailing from June 10 and will be available on the official Garmin Brand Store (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Flipkart (opens in new tab), and Synergizer.

At this price point, the Vivosmart 5 isn’t targeted at beginners and is not one of the cheap and fancy fitness trackers that are commonly available in the market. The Vivosmart 5 is a more advanced fitness tracker compared to the budget fitness trackers and falls in line with the premium ones like the Fitbit Luxe or the Charge 5.

For starters, it comes with improved accessibility options apart from a bigger and brighter touch-friendly display. It now comes with an upgraded heart rate sensor, advanced sleep-tracking features, all-day stress tracking, a SPo2 sensor to monitor blood saturation, all-day stress tracking and a body battery score to help you plan your workout and daily routine efficiently.

(Image credit: Garmin / Lifestyle Travel Photo / Shutterstock)

While it lacks in-built GPS, the Vivosmart 5 connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and uses your phone’s GPS to track the coordinates. This might not be ideal for people who do not prefer to carry a phone when they’re out for a jog or a walk.

Though, it offers a slew of indoor and outdoor tracking modes to monitor your activities like walking, running and cycling. This new fitness tracker can connect with both Android and iOS powered devices and also offers alerts for important events like appointments, weather updates etc.

Another subtle yet important feature that the Vivosmart 5 comes in with is the ability to send an SOS message when in distress. Pressing down and holding a physical button sends your location details to the trusted contacts automatically.