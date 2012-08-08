Microsoft swiftly backtracks on 'new Xbox' comment

Microsoft has issued a statement retracting an executive's statement that there's a new Xbox on the horizon.

It turns out that when Brian Hall, general manager of Windows Live, spoke to The Verge in an interview recently and mentioned a 'new Xbox' he was actually on about a software update coming in the autumn.

In his original interview, Hall noted: "We've operated Hotmail for about 16 years, we obviously have Exchange and Outlook that people use at work, and we just decided it was time to do something new and bring the best from each of those and put them together and release it right in time for the new wave of products that we have coming out with Windows 8, with the new version of Office, with the New Windows Phone and the new Xbox."

New, as in old

Microsoft has been quick to clarify, however, explaining in a statement: "When Brian mentioned a 'new wave of products', he was referring to the full line-up of products coming later this year from Microsoft, including Windows 8, Office, Windows Phone and of course our fall Xbox update which will bring a host of new consumer experiences like Xbox Music, Videos, Games on Windows 8 and Xbox SmartGlass."

Of course he was, Microsoft, of course he was.

Given that Microsoft has not yet revealed the blindingly obvious that an Xbox 720 is in the works, it was always going to release such a statement – we're just hoping Hall isn't now looking for a 'new' job after the taken-out-of-context slip-up.

Via CVG