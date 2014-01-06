Microsoft's mind is blown by Xbox One demand with 3 million sold in 2013

The Xbox One console is setting an almighty pace for the next-generation of gaming, with Microsoft claiming a tidy three million in global sales before the end of 2013.

In a post on the Xbox Wire blog, the company said it was "humbled" by the loyalty of Xbox gamers who defied limited stock supplies to get their hands on a console following its launch in November.

The three million announcement comes after the company celebrated its two millionth sale on December 11. You don't have to be Pythagorus to figure out that's another million sales in the run up to January 1.

"Together, we ushered in a new era of games and entertainment with Xbox One. Over 3 million Xbox One consoles were sold to consumers in 13 countries before the end of 2013.

"It's been incredible to see Xbox One selling at a record-setting pace for Xbox, and we were honored to see Xbox One become the fastest-selling console in the U.S. during our launch month in November."

On the flip side

On the flip side, Sony is yet to announce its latest sales figures for the PS4 console. The last we heard, the company had sold 2.1 million consoles in the 16 days following its launch.

We'd imagine, following Microsoft's announcement, Sony will issue a response with its latest landmark sooner rather than later.

While different reports from different regions around the globe have offered different indications as to who emerged victorious from the initial skirmishes, it's tough to tell who is currently winning the next-gen war.

At the moment, it seems both parties will be more than happy with the initial response to their big black boxes.

Via The Verge