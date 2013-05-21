Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC for Xbox One to be exclusive at first

Activision is still onboard with Microsoft getting DLC first

Call of Duty: Ghosts downloadable content will launch on Xbox One first, Activision announced at the Microsoft reveal event for the new console.

The exclusive launch of CoD: Ghosts DLC on the Xbox One continues the trend that started on Xbox 360.

That means the Xbox One generation will be like the previous one in which the Microsoft console saw the new content a month before the PS3 and PC versions of the game.

As a result, Xbox One owners should be able to get their hands on new CoD: Ghost maps, modes and character customizations before the PS4 version of the first-person shooter game.

CoD world premier trailer

In addition to giving Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg the last spot to make the exclusive CoD: Ghosts DLC announcement, the Microsoft event hosted the game's world premier trailer for the game.

This new CoD gameplay trailer demoed the title running at 60 fps on the Xbox One hardware, and Hirshberg promised that it would be the best-looking Call of Duty game to date.

He even went as far as to show a comparison between CoD: Ghosts and Infinity Ward's previous Call of Duty game, CoD: MW3.

There will be more details about Call of Duty: Ghosts, most likely at the Microsoft E3 2013 press conference next month.