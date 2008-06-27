The future of the E-book outlined

Latest research into E-books claims making them more like books is the future

While we patiently await the arrival of Amazon's Kindle e-book in the UK, it's interesting to note that research into e-book readers is getting ever closer to replicating one of humankind's most perfectly designed technologies – the book.

The researchers at the University of Maryland and the University of California, Berkeley, have clearly done a great deal of in-depth research and come up with a concept that improves on the Kindle, by basically sticking two Kindle's together to make it look at bit more like… A BOOK.

Make it book-like

The basic idea is clearly to make the e-book more book-like so that user's can flip through pages, compare different documents at the same time, or flip one side behind the other for ease of use on the train or in bed.

You can see a video of the prototype with two displays being demo'ed over on the New Scientist's site.

E-book research

If you want to know more then you can read the full paper outlining the research behind the e-book prototype that here (pdf link).

More news on Amazon's plans to launch the Kindle in the UK very soon.