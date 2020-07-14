Fujifilm Instax Mini Link handheld printer announced

Fujifilm is known for its camera tech across the globe. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company focuses not only on photo devices but also in printing and biotechnology and has now launched a smartphone printer in India with a price tag of Rs.9,499.

The printer is available in three colours - Ash White, Dusky Pink and Dark Denim. It is basically a small, instant photo printer that can drop physical copies of images that one takes on the smartphone.

The new printer comes with well-rounded corners albeit with a square shape. It has a textured finish on both sides and an Instax logo in the middle of one side.

Weighing in at 200 grams, the form factor makes the printer easily portable while it is smart enough to offer a lot of customizations on a photo while getting ready to print them. Some of these include rotation, filter selection and brightness adjustments. Fujifilm says the printer uses an array of OLEDs internally to print the photos.

Users can edit the photos from their smartphone before getting them printed via an app. The ‘Instax app’ can be downloaded on Apple’s Play Store or Google Play Stores and make use of 14 collage and 3 split styles to customize the images.

The images can be printed in sizes ranging from 62mm x 46mm and a resolution of 12.5 dots/mm. It uses Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant films as the base of the photos and can connect to a smartphone or even Fujifilm cameras that support Bluetooth 4.2 and higher.

Fujifilm also has nifty little features for the users to make the experience a great one. For example, users can tilt the printer to zoom in and out, and flip it vertically or horizontally to change the connected app mode.