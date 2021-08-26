Forza Horizon 5 India PC pricing revealed on Steam listing

Forza Horizon 5 is just a few months from release and we now know the India pricing of the game. The game is set for release on November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, making it the first game in the franchise heading exclusively to next-gen consoles. Premium Edition owners will get early access from November 5, 2021.

The listing on Steam has revealed the India pricing of the game which essentially shows that Microsoft has chosen to ignore its own regional pricing policy. The console versions of the game is no better off and are a bit costlier than the Steam version of the game.

Forza Horizon 5: India pricing

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition - Rs 3,499

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition - Rs 4,499

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition - Rs 5,499

With this pricing Microsoft has not only foregone its own regional pricing policies, but those of Steam's as well. In the past when Forza Horizon 4 was launched the game was priced at $60 in the US while the Indian edition was priced at Rs 1,299 which adhered to the Steam regional pricing policies.

The pricing on the Microsoft store for Forza Horizon 5 is Rs 3,999 for the standard edition, Rs 5,399 for the deluxe edition, and Rs 6,599 for the premium edition. There's also an additional Forza Horizon 5 premium add-ons bundle priced at Rs 3,399.

The deluxe edition of the game will have the Forza Horizon 5 base game along with a Car Pass. While the premium edition will have the base game, Car Pass, Expansion One, Expansion 2, a Welcome Pack, and early access to play the game from November 5.

Forza Horizon 5 is once again being developed by Playground Games – the studio at the helm of all four previous entries in the series – and swaps the British setting of its predecessor for a fictionalized version of Mexico.