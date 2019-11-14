Flipkart confirms Realme 5s specifications ahead of the imminent launch

Realme’s oft-leaked Realme 5s had its specifications confirmed via teasers put up on Flipkart. It will be announced on November 20, alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro.

Realme will be having its “biggest launch” in India next week to announce its first flagship phone. During the same buildup, Flipkart put up teasers of an upcoming phone called the Realme 5s, which wasn’t previously mentioned. Not just that, important specifications of the phone were also mentioned, giving us a better idea about what to expect.

The Realme 5s will be a small upgrade over the Realme 5, primarily in the camera department. It will sport a 48MP quad-camera setup, with the primary camera being a 48MP sensor, followed by an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a depth sensor.

Realme 5 (Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The rest of the specifications should be pretty similar, too, with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720) display on the front with a waterdrop notch, covered by Gorilla Glass 3+. On the inside, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The Flipkart page also confirms that the phone will house a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Realme 5s is expected to be priced around the Rs 10,000 mark in India. Official details will be unveiled on November 20, alongside the flagship Realme X2 Pro. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ with up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. It will ship with a 50W fast charger, which will supposedly be the fastest in India when it arrives. To top it all off, it will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup, with a telephoto lens allowing for 20x zoom shots. The company is also aiming for the cheapest 90Hz display phone with the X2 Pro.