Fitness bike Tread One announced - now you can pre-book it

There's a new future-ready spin bike (cycle) all set for launch called Tread One from Bengaluru-based fitness-tech start-up Tread. The company has billed it as a first-of-its-kind which integrates hardware, software for home-based workouts.

With the introduction of Tread One, the start-up is entering into the fitness and home-workout products’ market. The pre-bookings for Tread One are currently underway; the product can be pre-booked on the company website.

The company is currently offering a digital ‘Live Demo’ session for Tread One. As a part of a special ongoing offer, the first 300 people who book the product (by paying a certain pre-booking amount) will become eligible for complimentary 3-year membership of Tread’s online fitness platform worth Rs 54,000.

Tread One: Specifications

The Tread One comes with a Full HD (1920*1080) rotatable LCD TFT screen for viewing fitness content. It also comes with frictionless resistance to increase or decrease your resistance (from levels 0 to 100 -- choose as per your convenience) with a variable magnetic adjustment knob.

It has a chain-free, silent Poly-V belt for silent workout/ride without disturbing the personal space of anyone around you. It has an 11-kg flywheel attached to a rotating shaft for smoothening the flow of power from the motor to the machine.

The Tread One comes with a dual pedal system where the user can choose between the clip-in pedals or the strapped pedals system. There's a in-built sound system (speakers), earphone jacks, wireless connectivity.

Users can join live fitness sessions for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels, with the Live Streaming feature. Users can schedule the sessions beforehand as well.

Users can also avail on-demand videos in Tread’s video library. There are Leaderboards as well where users can track their fitness regime and compete with people around you with Tread’s leaderboard system. Users can seek advice from fitness instructors as well.