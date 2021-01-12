First time ever: More than 2 billion Tweets about gaming in 2020

With Covid-19 and related lockdown confining the world indoors for the most part, there was an inevitable surge in gaming and gaming related chat on social media platforms.

But even then, the numbers emerging are humungous reflecting the fact that gaming will be a good point of contact for brands to reach the youth even when things get back to normal.

On Twitter, for the first time ever, there were more than 2 billion Tweets about gaming throughout the year. This is up 75% from 2019, with a 49% increase in unique authors.

(Image credit: Twitter)

"Gaming fans around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year and used Twitter as a place to connect with each other when many couldn’t connect in person," Twitter said in a blogpost.

While gaming was the general topic, it is also clear that esports is gaining huge traction.

According to Twitter, Gaming was the 6th most followed topic on it. Within the category, the most followed gaming topics in 2020 were:

1) Gaming, 2) Gaming News, 3) Esports, 4) Gaming Influencers 5) Playstation, 6) Fortnite, 7) Call of Duty, 8) Minecraft, 9) Animal Crossing and 10) Xbox.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Gaming talk is big in India, too

Among the countries from where the gaming talk was seen the most, Japan pipped past the US. That is bit of a surprise. And among the top 10 nations in gaming talk on Twitter was India, too, at the 8th spot.

The top 10 countries in order are: Japan, United States, Korea, Brazil, Thailand, United Kingdom, France, India, Philippines and Spain.

The most tweeted about video games are: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing), Fate/Grand Order (@fgoproject), Disney: Twisted-Wonderland (@twst_jp), Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy), Fortnite (@fortnitegame), Ensemble Stars! (@ensemble_stars), Knives Out (@game_knives_out), Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact), Apex Legends (@PlayApex) and Identity V (@IdentityVJP).

The Twitter report makes it clear that marketers can focus attention on gaming, and gaming culture, as a means to connect. And there are also increasing opportunities for in-game marketing that present new avenues for branding.

Via: Twitter.