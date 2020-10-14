Facebook Messenger gets new look, more features

Facebook Messenger has got an all-new logo, and it now has several new customization features, selfie stickers, chat themes and a vanish mode.

The new updates are a part of Facebook's measures to integrate Messenger with Instagram private messages.

It can be recalled that last month Facebook announced Messenger's integration with Instagram to have a single universal messaging platform, including WhatsApp, with Facebook's other messaging platforms. Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had been harping on making the social media platform from a public space to one with great focus on private communication. It is not known how Facebook will now seamless add WhatsApp with Messenger and Instagram, since the messaging service is end-to-end encrypted. But it is likely that Facebook will add end-to-end encryption in all its messaging apps, despite some opposition to it.

The new Facebook Messenger logo (Image credit: Facebook)

The new features

Facebook Messenger has now added Rooms, collaborative video viewing, a customizable emoji response bar, new personalized stickers and color gradients in threads.

The most prominent change is of course the new Messenger logo, which also employs a color gradient tone.

"Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to," said Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger.

"Along with our new logo and default chat color, we’re also rolling out new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. Together with new delight features like selfie stickers and vanish mode that are coming soon, making your chats fun and personalized has never been easier," he added.

The vanish mode works like disappearing messages on Snapchat and Instagram.

Source: Facebook