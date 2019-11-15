England vs Montenegro live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 qualifier football online

Gareth Southgate's side go into tonight's game knowing that a single point will guarantee their place at Euro 2020 next summer. And you can keep scrolling to see how to live stream England vs Montenegro wherever you are in the world.

England's preparations haven't been ideal, however. A bust-up between teammates Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling has resulted in the in-form Man City star being left out of tonight's line-up.

England vs Montenegro – where and when England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro this evening will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT local time.

John Stones has been recalled to the England squad while Tom Heaton and Ross Barkley have dropped out due to injury.

Montenegro will be encouraged by England's unexpected defeat to the Czech Republic last month and will be looking to improve upon the 5-1 defeat they suffered in the reverse fixture. Although they will be without their star striker Stevan Jovetic who remains on the long-term injury list with one of either Stefan Mugosa or Fatos Beciraj set to lead the line for the visitors.

Read out guide below to find out how to watch a live stream of England vs Montenegro Euro 2020 qualifying football from almost anywhere in the world.

How to live stream England vs Montenegro from outside your country

If you're in the UK, US or Australia today, then your viewing options are set out in simple black-and-white below.

But it's not so straightforward if you try and watch the game from abroad, as you'll likely be faced with a very unhelpful geo-block.

As long as it complies with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, you can always use a VPN to get around the block. A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. So for example, UK residents can watch the ITV coverage from abroad as if they were back at home.

How to stream the England game live in the UK

Great news! All of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers will be shown on free-to-air TV thanks to ITV who hold the exclusive rights. Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. Not in the UK today and want to get the UK broadcast? Then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

Live stream England vs Montenegro in the US

Subscription service ESPN+ has got the coverage of England vs Montenegro live - kick-off is at 2.45pm ET, 11.45pm PT. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, boxing and UFC events. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Or, if you want to bundle it up with Disney Plus and Hulu, you can grab the whole set for a bargain $12.99. Again, you're looking at needing a VPN service if you're outside the US today but still want to catch the ESPN action as if you were back in the US.

How to live stream England vs Montenegro in Australia