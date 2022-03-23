Elden Ring update fixes endless death loop bug so we can live again

Audio player loading…

The latest patch for Elden Ring has introduced several fixes to minor and major bugs, including one exploit that allowed unscrupulous players to teleport opponents across the map and trap them in endless death loops.

The bug allowed PvP players to forcibly move their opponents to areas outside of the game’s map, where they would promptly fall to their death. Worse, they’d remain trapped in the out-of-bounds zone even after quitting Elden Ring and loading it back up. Unable to fast travel when falling, players wouldn’t be able to respawn and found themselves trapped in an endless loop of loading and dying.

That meant their save files were effectively ruined. Whether playing online or offline, they’d be unable to load into the game and would have to start a new playthrough from scratch.

Some players had shared tips to avoid the glitch, which involved immediately closing the game and trying to fast travel as soon as it booted up again, while others suggested PvP players were corrupting the save files of their opponents to trigger the death loop bug.

The latest 1.03.2 update looks to address the issue, however, by “fixing a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates”, according to the official patch notes.

The patch also fixes a bug that prevented players from progressing along Nepheli Loux’s questline and a glitch that caused them to die when traversing the Bestial Citadel. You can find the full patch notes below:

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates.

The 1.03.2 update is live now. It follows a previous, meatier Elden Ring update that stopped you cheesing the game’s hardest boss.