Dyson Corrale hair straightener with flexing plate technology launched in India

Dyson has announced Corrale hair straightener in India. This is a premium straightener and comes with flexing plate technology that delivers an enhanced style with less reliance on heat.

With flexing plate technology, Dyson Corrale eliminates the hair damage. The straightener was launched in March 2020 in the International markets and is now making its way to the Indian shores.

The Dyson Corrale is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair and it is engineered to deliver the desired style with less reliance on heat. It comes in a cord-free design which was development by Dyson with £1bn investment in battery technology. The flexing plates are patented and are made up of manganese copper alloy with 15 micro-hinged segments that flex and adapt to the hair.

The flex plates deliver three precise heat settings – 165°c, 185°c, and 210°c. It also has an integrated heat control plate to keep the temperature under control as well as ensuring precise heat. The Dyson Corrale uses 4-cell Lithium-ion battery and is capable of delivering up to 30 minutes cord-free. A full charge will take 70 minutes. It can be used in two ways - corded or cord-free. You get a 360-degree magnetic charging cable to fuel up the device.

Dyson has developed a complex manganese copper alloy plate with the mix of six metals to provide the optimum flexibility, strength and thermal conduction. Each plate is precision machined to 65 microns which are the width of a human hair. Unlike the traditional straighteners, the flexing plates on the Dyson Corrale straightener mould to shape and gather the hair, giving the user greater control and therefore elevating the styling results.

Pricing and availability

The Dyson Corrale is priced at Rs 36,900 and it will be available across six cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. It is also available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora, Nykaa, select Croma stores, and on select salons.