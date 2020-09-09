Dune trailer offers a first look at 2020's biggest movie – and sandworms

After teasing a full Dune trailer in front of Tenet last month, your first proper look at Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novels is here. The director's previous work includes Blade Runner 2049, Arrival and Sicario – and this looks like it might be his largest-scale project yet. Dune is scheduled to release in theaters around the world on Friday, December 18.

It certainly features Villeneuve's most star-studded cast yet. Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the film, along with Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem, among others.

Check out the Dune trailer below, and yes, you do get to see a hell of a big sandworm:

This is the official synopsis for Dune, from distributor Warner Bros: "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

"As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Even in a packed year for cinema, this would be a contender for best film of the year. We can't wait to see it.

Dune could be the start of a universe

A sequel movie is reportedly planned for Dune already, in addition to a TV series on HBO Max called Dune: The Sisterhood, the pilot episode of which will be directed by Villeneuve himself.

What state theaters will be in by December is really hard to call, without knowing how Covid-19 will affect the course of the next few months. Warner Bros' other big budget gambit this year, though, Tenet, has already made more than $120 million at the box office – a solid start.